Selangor govt’s reserves that allegedly 'vanished' used for infrastructure development, says MB

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says about RM1 billion of the Selangor government's reserves is spent on the construction of important infrastructure projects in the state. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 5 ― About RM1 billion of the Selangor government's reserves which allegedly “vanished”, had actually been spent on the construction of important infrastructure projects in the state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said among the infrastructure projects were the Labohan Dagang which cost RM700 million, the Semenyih Water Treatment Plant 2 and the construction of Klang's third bridge, namely the Raja Muda Nala Bridge.

“When Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim was the menteri besar, the state government had RM3.3 billion in reserves. Now, the state government has RM2.1 billion, but it has not 'vanished’, it was spent on development projects for the convenience of the people of Selangor,” he told reporters here today.

He was asked to comment on state government's reserves issue raised by Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi while debating the Selangor Budget 2021 at the State Legislative Assembly last Tuesday.

Earlier, Amirudin witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPS) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) on the collaboration in food safety. ― Bernama