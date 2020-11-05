Noh Omar pulls out of Public Accounts Committee to focus on Selangor Umno

Tan Sri Noh Omar arrives at Menara Datuk Onn for the Umno Supreme Council meeting, October 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Selangor Umno chief Tan Sri Noh Omar has withdrawn from Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The Tanjung Karang MP thanked Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for nominating him as a candidate for the PAC, as announced by Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun on Tuesday.

“I voluntarily announce my withdrawal with immediate effect, so as to give more attention to Selangor Umno,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Noh added he informed both Zahid and Azhar on Tuesday, and has also submitted a formal notice at 10am yesterday.

“May the PAC continue to play a role in ensuring the nation’s financial administration runs smoothly and in order,” he said.

The committee, an oversight body that monitors the government and its agencies’ spending, is currently headed by Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh, with Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun as vice-chairman.

Other PAC members include Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh, Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Jelebu MP Datuk Jalaluddin Alias, Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, Sik MP Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Lumut MP Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli, Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi, and Papar MP Ahmad Hassan.

Anti-corruption NGO Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism had urged Azhar to reconsider Ahmad Maslan and Noh’s appointments, saying it brought the PAC’s integrity and trustworthiness as a whole into question.