Pasir Salak MP asks for more allocations to boost votes in next general election

Umno’s Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is seeking clarification on the amount of allocations set aside for New Villages such as Cucak and Langkap in Pasir Salak. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Umno’s Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today requested for more allocations for New Villages in his constituency of Pasir Salak in hopes that this will boost his chances of retaining the seat in the next general election.

Tajuddin said this when he posed a supplementary question to Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, seeking clarification on the amount of allocations set aside for New Villages such as Cucak and Langkap in Pasir Salak.

“I just want to ask the minister: How much has been allocated to New Villages like Cucak and Langkap which are located in my constituency?

“If you can, please allocate more, so that they will vote for me later,” he said during the question and answer time at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said agreed with his remarks in jest, quipping that this should be done for her constituency as well.

“For Pengerang too,” said Azalina who is also Umno’s Pengerang MP.

Tajuddin’s question came after another from DAP’s Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh to Zuraida on the amount of allocations provided to New Villages in 2020 so far and why they have been delayed.

To the Pasir Salak MP’s question, Zuraida said she did not have a breakdown of the allocations but would provide a written reply, adding that all village heads are given an equal sum.

“Actually, for allocations, there is no more or less, as all village heads have an RM100,000 allocation.

“They can apply for infrastructure improvements,” she said.