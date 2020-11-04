Johor police cancels 823 gun permits in bid to curb illegal hunting

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks during a press conference in Johor Baru April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — The Johor police have revoked the firearm licences of 823 people with accompanying hunting permits, in an effort to control wildlife poaching in the state.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the move was a new approach that would include tightening requirements for new applications and reviews of existing licence holders upon their annual renewal.

“For all licensed firearms holders, the police have issued a stern warning that we will review the use of firearms to ensure that there are no breach of the set conditions.

“At the same time, the Johor Wildlife Department (Perhilitan) has not issued any hunting permits to any party since January 28 this year,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Present was Johor Criminal Investigations Department (CID) chief Datuk Md Yusof Ahmad and the Johor Perhilitan director Salman Saaban.

On the latest action, Ayob Khan said police will propose the revocation of eight individual licensees and one licence belonging to a security company for breach of conditions.

He said this follows the arrest of a security company owner, along with eight friends, including three foreigners, aged between 27 and 59, near the Felda Linggiu dam in Kota Tinggi on August 30.

“In the incident, police confiscated a Glock 17 pistol, 15 9mm bullets, an Adler shotgun and 32 12-gauge bullets,” he said.

Ayob Khan said as a result of the interrogation on September 1, a team of officers from the Special Investigation Division of the Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) made a follow-up raid on a house in Tampoi Utama here.

He said the raiding team seized 3,357 rounds of various calibre and an airsoft pistol.

“Investigators also detained the wife of the 45-year-old businessman and the case is being investigated for illegally possessing weapons and ammunition,” said Ayob Khan.

In August, Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar on his official Facebook page expressed anger over poaching activities that are still going on in the state forests including in Endau Rompin, Mersing and Kahang.

Following that, Ayob Khan and the state Perhilitan have actively cracked down on exotic animal hunting and illegal use of firearms in Johor.