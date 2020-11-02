Minister seeks to cut short Dewan Rakyat session today after Dewan Negara staff test positive for Covid-19

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan proposed to end today’s Parliament sitting at 1pm after several staff in its upper House tested positive for Covid-19.

He invoked Standing Order 12(1) for the motion, saying it is a measure to prevent further infections.

The minister in the Prime Minister's Department in charge of parliamentary affairs told the Dewan Rakyat when it reconvened this morning that several Dewan Negara staff tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

He said several senators are now also under the suspects’ list, owing to their close contact with the staff members.

He said that the Parliament, however, has been sanitised in accordance with the SOPs.

Takiyuddin said that the matter to discuss the new parliamentary standard operating procedures (SOPs), including shortening of the meeting hours to 1pm, had been already discussed with representatives from both sides of the political divide this morning.

