Ismail Sabri: Nearly 500 arrested yesterday for breaking CMCO regulations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police arrested 456 people yesterday for violating the CMCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The police arrested 456 people yesterday for violating the Covid-19 conditional movement control order (CMCO), all of whom were compounded, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said among the offences which led to their arrests included not wearing face masks, failure to observe social distancing, failure to prepare instruments to record details, recreational centre activities, among others.

“The police-led compliance task force conducted 60,089 inspections yesterday, involving 2,847 teams and 12,773 personnel. Approximately 3,751 supermarkets, 4,988 restaurants, 1,558 hawkers, 1,284 factories, 3,634 banks, and 540 government offices were inspected,” he said in a statement.

The authorities also monitored 941 land transportation terminals, 253 water transportation terminals, as well as 72 air transportation terminals.

“Meanwhile Ops Benteng, under the auspices of the Armed Forces, the police, the Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Immigration Department, the Customs Department, the Border Control Agency, and others, arrested 12 undocumented migrants and two middlemen yesterday.

“Also confiscated were two land vehicles. 298 roadblocks were conducted to prevent the entry of undocumented migrants via ratlines and to secure the nation’s borders,” Ismail said.

On mandatory quarantining, approximately 58,365 individuals have returned to Malaysia via international entry points from July 24 until yesterday. They were placed in 63 hotels and 18 other premises including public training institutes and private education institutes in KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, and Labuan.

“Of this number 9,960 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine while 381 have been sent to hospitals for further treatment. Approximately 48,024 have since been discharged and sent home.

“These individuals returned from 36 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Ethiopia, Maldives and Oman,” he said.