Dayang Topaz incident: Funeral for engineer, rigger to be held on Saturday

The late Aaron and Thomas were among 125 crewmen who jumped overboard when maintenance vessel MV Dayang Topaz went out of control after one of its anchor cable broke off before colliding with the Baram B oil platform during adverse weather on Tuesday. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Oct 29 — Second Engineer Aaron Michael Rajasgran, 34 who died in the MV Dayang Topaz incident on Tuesday will be cremated at 10am on Saturday, says his widow Nateshwari Dhusan.

Aaron’s remains are expected to be flown back to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, and will be brought to his parents’ home in Kampung LBJ, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan for a funeral wake.

Contacted by Bernama via Messenger this evening, she said her husband’s body will be bathed first by an undertaker before being brought home.

“He will be cremated and his ash will be gathered and buried at his grandmother’s grave,” said the staff nurse of a private nursing home in Ipoh, Perak who was devastated by her loss.

According to Miri OCPD ACP Lim Meng Seah yesterday, Aaron, who drowned, left behind two daughters aged five and eight.

Earlier, Nateshwari told Bernama that her life had crumbled and happiness gone but due to her children, she held on to herself.

Meanwhile, rigger Thomas Liang, 39 who also drowned in the incident, had been brought back to his longhouse home in Ulu Bawan, Kanowit where his father Liang Gura is a headman there.

According to a message aired via RTM’s Iban channel WaiFm today, Thomas who was fondly known as BJ would be buried at Nirvana Memorial Park in Sibu on Saturday.

Relatives from Bawan, Bejait, Tuah, Pedai, Ulu Balingian and Sibu have been invited to attend the funeral wake at the longhouse starting tomorrow.

The late Aaron and Thomas were among 125 crewmen who jump overboard when maintenance vessel MV Dayang Topaz went out of control after one of its anchor cable broke off before colliding with the Baram B oil platform during adverse weather on Tuesday. — Bernama