Putrajaya says Malaysian students can return abroad for studies, parents can fly to follow freshies

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Malaysian students are allowed to travel abroad to resume their studies overseas but must provide a letter of proof for the Immigration Department, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said this includes students who returned home at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and wish to return abroad to continue their studies now.

“You just have to provide a letter of proof at immigration; a copy of your study schedule indicating that your semesters will be starting soon or other documents such as official letters from the said universities,” he said in his media briefing.

Additionally, he said even parents are allowed to follow new students abroad to help them settle down in new environment abroad.

“For newbies, even their parents can follow them to help them settle into new environments, however maximum only two people can..that is the SOP,” he added.

