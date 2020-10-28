High Court to hear committal proceedings against Lokman Adam on Dec 14

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 ― The High Court will hear committal proceedings brought by the attorney general (AG) against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam on December 14.

The AG had initiated committal proceedings against Lokman for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The individual is Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin and a key witness in the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam when contacted said the committal proceedings will be heard before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

He also said the Federal Court has set November 26 to hear Lokman’s appeal against the dismissal of his appeal by the Court of Appeal last May 18. Lokman had appealed over the decision by the High Court in allowing the leave application by the AG to commence the contempt proceedings.

“December 14 is set for the substantive hearing of the committal proceedings if Lokman fails in his appeal at the Federal Court.” he said.

On January 14 Justice Sequerah rejected Lokman's application to set aside the leave obtained by the AG, after the court was satisfied that the fact and the nature of the alleged contempt were sufficiently brought to the attention of the respondent (Lokman).

Justice Sequerah granted the leave to the AG, who at that time was Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, on October 22 last year to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for contempt of court act perpetrated on two occasions on September 25, last year.

Thomas, 68, who was appointed as AG on June 4, 2018, by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for a two-year term to replace Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali and resigned from the post on Feb 29 this year, initiated the committal proceeding against Lokman, seeking an order for Lokman to be committed to prison or be fined for his action.

According to Thomas, on September 25 last year, Lokman had uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in the former prime minister’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said that on the same day, Lokman lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by him at the trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent’s act, said the AG, was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial. ― Bernama