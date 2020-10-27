Police summon Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu, several others over sedition probe into alleged insults against Agong

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The police said today they have summoned Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu over a sedition probe after he allegedly posted remarks on social media that could be seen as instigating hatred towards the Yang di-Pertuan Agong recently.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said investigations against Liu were in relation to a posting uploaded by the DAP leader depicting pictures of protesters at an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand.

In Liu’s posting, an accompanying caption read: ‘Now in Bangkok. They are saying No to the King.”

“On October 21, an investigation was launched against a statement uploaded by a Facebook account owner named Ronnie Liu Tian Khiew.

“Investigations have been classified under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act for inciting hatred or insults towards the monarchy and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misusing networking facilities,” Huzir said in a statement here.

Huzir said the police would be summoning Liu to Bukit Aman, recording statements from witnesses and obtaining the relevant documents.

Separately, Huzir also disclosed several other ongoing probes against individuals for uploading similar remarks on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The second probe, launched on October 25, involved a Twitter account under the name of ‘Uncle Ireeve’ who had uploaded a statement allegedly insulting the Agong.

The third case involved investigations against a Twitter account under the name of ‘Liew Lip Nan’ for disputing the authenticity of a video uploaded by the National Security Council on the ‘Seven Wills of the Malay Rulers’ on October 25.

On October 26, Huzir said a team of police officers from Bukit Aman’s Classified Crimes Unit arrested a 52-year-old suspect in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and had also confiscated the device believed to have been used to commit the alleged offence.

He added that a remand order will also be sought against the suspect and statements from witnesses will be recorded as part of the investigation process.

The fourth case involved investigations against a Facebook account under the name of ‘Ho Ruey Terng’ for uploading remarks that were insulting to the Agong.

Similar to Liu’s probe, all of the cases are being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Huzir warned that stern action will be taken against the suspects if they are found to have committed wrongdoing and all identified suspects are ordered to present themselves to the police.

“Should they choose to ignore this, the police will track them down and arrest them.

“The public are reminded to hold in high esteem the principles of the Rukun Negara that is loyalty to King and Country to avoid any possibility of insulting the King or government,” he said.