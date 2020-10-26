State governments heed Agong’s call to focus on fight against Covid-19

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government would also work with all parties to ensure the well-being of the state and the people. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Leaders of state governments have heeded the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to continue efforts and enforcement to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari tweeted via his official Twitter handle @AmirudinShari that the state government would focus fully on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues in the state.

“Thank you, Your Majesty and the Malay Rulers for the wise decision made yesterday. Now I, and the Selangor state government can focus fully on Budget 2021, fighting Covid-19, (and improving) water quality and service,” he said.

Amirudin said the state government would also work with all parties to ensure the well-being of the state and the people.

Meanwhile, Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the King’s decree had encouraged the state government to continue to strive against the current challenges, especially in dealing with Covid-19.

He said the Kedah government led by him would put in full efforts as well as consult with all agencies involved to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic could be well contained.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the present government had done its best in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The three most important things for me to focus on now will be the development of the state, the wellbeing of the people, and the efficiency of the state administration,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar in a brief posting on Facebook requested all parties to work together to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, meanwhile, urged all parties to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree as well as understand its implicit and explicit meanings.

“I believe what His Majesty wants is for us politicians, in particular, to focus more on the people and the country over personal interests,” he said when contacted.

Al-Sultan Abdullah yesterday decreed there was no need for a state of emergency to be declared in the country and strongly believed in the government’s ability under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to continue implementing policies and enforcement actions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the King made the decision after going through the proposal to the effect by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with the Malay Rulers, as well as looking at the country’s current situation.

At the same time, Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also reminded politicians to stop all forms of politicking that could disrupt the stability of the country’s administration. — Bernama