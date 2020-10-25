Johor govt looking at ways to help Larkin Sentral traders, says state exco

JOHOR BARU, Oct 25 — The Johor government is looking at ways to help 150 traders at the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal here whose livelihoods adversely affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

State Investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperative and Human Resource Committee chairman Mohd Izhar Ahmad said this include rental reduction for traders, but further discussion would be held with both traders and the management, tomorrow.

“We will see what the best method is. I will also look at the financial position of the management because they also have responsibilities ... so I hope for win-win solutions,” he told reporters after officiating the Johor food truck grant’s 3P programme certificates presentation ceremony here, today.

Mohd Izhar said the management of Larkin Sentral had previously given a rental rebate of up to 50 per cent to essential businesses and 100 per cent to non-essentials from March 18 until April 30.

Meanwhile, rental rebate was also given for May and June, between 30 and 50 per cent, depending on the type of business conducted.

“Management also needs to raise funds to cover their costs. Then, from June to September the management finally managed to collect full rental. But there pressure is on traders as they can barely survive now. Therefore, we will hold a meeting tomorrow (to find a solution),” he said.

Traders at the terminal are reported to be in the red after being unable to pay rent due to a shortage of customers since the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented in March, especially after the closure of country’s borders which affected the number of visitors commuting to Singapore. — Bernama