Ismail Sabri: EMCO extended for Pokok Sena Prison till Nov 7

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today an extension of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for the Pokok Sena Prison in Kedah from today until November 7.

He said the extension is because the Covid-19 virus was still spreading among prisoners and guards there after yesterday’s health screenings.

“The extension of EMCO in Pokok Sena Prison is so that we can break the chain of Covid-19 altogether, especially among our prison staff,” he said in a statement.

However, he said the EMCO in Tawau Prison is lifted as there were no new infections reported inside the prison walls since October 21.

He said only two cases have been recorded in the adjacent Taman Ehsan Prison Quarters.

“The Health Ministry has done 1,250 screenings in Tawau Prison and 1,196 screenings in the Taman Ehsan Prison Quarters. We have decided to end EMCO in this area on October 25, which is right on schedule,” said Ismail.

On a separate note, Ismail Sabri added that a total of 639 individuals were arrested yesterday for flouting regulations under the Covid-19 recovery movement control order (RMCO).

He said that of the 639, 634 were left with compounds while four others were remanded to assist with further investigations and one released on bail.

“Among the offenses were failure to observe physical distancing (228), failure to wear a mask (209), business failing to record patron details (106), entertainment activities (15) and others (81),” he said.

Ismail Sabri added that security personnel arrested 38 undocumented migrants and seized two boats and three vehicles under Ops Benteng yesterday.