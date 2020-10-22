Selayang Council to observe new operating hours during CMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) and branch offices will observe new operating hours during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor indefinitely, beginning today.

MPS in a statement today informed that the time for any business at its headquarters and the operation of the last drive-thru counter is from 8am to 3.30pm while its branch offices in Sri Gombak, Rawang and Wangsa Permai start from 8.30am to 1 noon.

“For matters involving licence service counters, only 100 people are limited per day while for matters pertaining to other department service counters, customers are requested to make an appointment in advance by contacting the department involved.

“MPS also strongly encourages customers to conduct transactions offered online and a full list of department counter services can be found by visiting www.mps.gov.my,” according to the statement.

According to the MPS, the public can call 03-6138 9898 / 03-6126 5824 or visit www.mps.gov.my for further inquiries. — Bernama