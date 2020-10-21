Air Selangor: Water supply restored in 90pc of affected areas as at noon

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Water supply has been restored to 90 per cent or 1,162 areas out of the total 1,292 areas that were affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption since Monday, with the latest in Hulu Selangor, where the supply was fully restored at noon today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said efforts are being made to restore the supply to the remaining 130 areas.

She said Kuala Selangor recorded the highest recovery at 99.6 per cent, followed by Petaling (98 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (97 per cent), Gombak (78 per cent), Klang/Shah Alam (70 per cent) and Kuala Langat (50 per cent).

She called for cooperation among consumers to use water sparingly so that the process of restoring the supply to the remaining areas can be done smoothly and according to schedule.

Air Selangor will update the status on the restoration of the water supply from time to time on its website www.airselangor. com, as well as Air Selangor Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account.

Last Monday, operation of Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Rantau Panjang Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants was forced to stop after pollution was detected at the raw water source in Sungai Selangor at about 2 am.

This resulted in unscheduled disruption in water supply, affecting some 1,196,457 Air Selangor account holders in 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat. — Bernama