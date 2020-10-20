No interstate travel ban, Melaka govt confirms

File picture of Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Utama Sulaiman Md Ali. The Melaka Chief Minister’s office has denied that an interstate travel ban will be implemented from midnight tonight. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, Oct 20 — The Melaka Chief Minister’s office has denied that an interstate travel ban will be implemented from midnight tonight.

In a statement, the office said news circulating about the matter on social media was fake.

“YAB Datuk Seri Utama Sulaiman Md Ali, the Chief Minister of Melaka had never issued any statement on such claims,” the statement said.

The office also advised the public from spreading fake news that can cause anxiety, worry or confusion, especially at a time when the Covid-19 situation has become worrying nationwide.

It urged the people to verify news or information with official sources such as the State Health Department or the National Security Council (MKN).

Unverified news that those in Melaka will not be allowed to cross the state borders for two weeks beginning today has gone viral on social media. — Bernama