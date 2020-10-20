Ketum planting ban: Submit detailed proposal for state govt’s consideration, says Kedah MB

Kedah MB Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is seen at a press conference in this file picture. — Bernama pic

POKOK SENA, Oct 20 — The Kedah government will instruct the relevant agencies to submit a detailed study on the proposed amendments to laws related to the use of land to curb the cultivation of ketum plants in the state.

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he would discuss matters related to the proposed amendments as well as ketum planting in the state executive council meeting tomorrow.

“We will ask the agencies to submit reports on actions that can be taken based on the National Land Code, the Poisons Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

He said this to reporters after presenting aid to 485 families of Pokok Sena Prison wardens affected by the implementation of the enhanced movement control order at the Pokok Sena District Office, here today.

Yesterday, Kedah police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan proposed that the state government amend laws related to the use of land to curb rampant ketum planting activities in the state.

Hasanuddin was quoted as saying that the amendment would enable enforcement action to be taken against individuals who planted ketum trees and involved in the abuse of ketum leaves.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government was also focusing on efforts to combat the abuse of synthetic drugs in the state as it has a huge impact to the society which may lead to social unrest and an increase in the crime rate.

“There are several hot spots in Kedah (including) Langkawi waters, we will ask the agency (the National Anti-Drugs Agency) to intensify monitoring,” he said. — Bernama