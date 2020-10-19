NRD suspends services in four more Covid-19 red zone districts in Sabah

NRD offices in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tuaran, Penampang, Papar, Putatan, Kunak and Kota Belud were closed earlier.— Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 19 — The National Registration Department (NRD) has now closed almost all of its offices in Sabah, 16 of which are located in declared red zones, leaving its services available in only a handful of districts in Sabah’s interior.

Sabah NRD director Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin said that the department took the numbers and precautionary measures seriously and would close the offices to the public for the time being.

“The Kudat, Ranau, Beaufort and Tambunan offices are the latest to be closed,” he said in a statement here.

Its offices in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Tuaran, Penampang, Papar, Putatan, Kunak and Kota Belud were closed earlier.

“The Kota Marudu, Pitas, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Tenom, Nabawan, Telupid and Tongod offices are still open, while those who have emergencies can still make appointments,” said corporate communications officer Rommel dela Cruz.

The number to make an appointment is 088-488300/301.

As of yesterday, 16 out of 25 districts in Sabah have been classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning they have 41 cases or more while eight districts are yellow zones, with up to 40 cases.

Yesterday, 702 cases were detected in the state, the highest number yet.