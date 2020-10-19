Case management of forfeiture suit against Najib, Rosmah fixed for Nov 25

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaks to his lawyer Tan Sri Muhamaad Shafee Abdullah during a break at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 20, 2020. In March this year, the court allowed an application by Najib and Rosmah to inspect the jewellery items, which were now kept at Bank Negara Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The prosecution will inform the court on the status of the inspection of the jewellery that was seized from a premises owned by Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd in a forfeiture suit against former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor next month.

The jewellery items were seized for allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund scandal.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin, when contacted by Bernama via Whatsapp application today, said the prosecution should have informed the matter to the court during the case management today.

“However, due to the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the case management has been fixed on November 25 before High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin,” she said.

In March this year, the court allowed an application by Najib and Rosmah to inspect the jewellery items, which were now kept at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Last July 27, the prosecution told the media that Najib and his wife had inspected 306 handbags, 401 watches, 16 watch accessories and 234 eyeglasses that seized by the police from the premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd in Pavilion Residences in May 2018.

Earlier, during the case management, the prosecution informed High Court judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin that Najib and Rosmah had inspected the non-jewellery items on July 25, but inspection of the jewellery items could not be done yet as the Lebanese jeweller, Global Royalty Trading SAL was still not allowed to enter the country as the borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prosecution had filed the application to forfeit the assets said to be worth RM680 million that were seized from the Obyu Holdings premises which is owned by Tan Sri Bustari Yusof.

Najib, Rosmah, Umno and Global Royalty were the third parties in the forfeiture application.

In the notice of motion filed against Obyu Holdings, the items included 11,991 units of jewellery, 401 watches and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of eyewear and 306 handbags, as well as cash in various denominations amounting to RM114,164,393.44. — Bernama