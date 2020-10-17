BSN confirms another employee in Kota Kinabalu tested positive for Covid-19

Another employee working at BSN Main Branch in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah has tested positive for Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― Bank Simpanan Nasional Bhd (BSN) has confirmed that another employee working at BSN Main Branch in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah has tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total positive cases at the branch to two.

As a proactive measure, BSN has carried out a thorough disinfection and comprehensive sanitisation process in accordance with the health and safety guidelines throughout the branch area, the bank said in a statement today.

“Operations at this branch will be temporarily halted starting from October 19 until October 25, 2020. All employees working at this branch are currently undergoing Covid-19 swab test and contact tracing is also taking place to identify those who have had direct contact with the employees who tested positive for Covid-19.

“Those who have been identified will undergo a 14-day self-quarantine to monitor their health condition and will be referred to a specialist if there are persistent symptoms. BSN is working closely with the authorities for any further action,” it said.

The bank said it has prepared a business continuity plan required to ensure a smooth functioning of its operations.

“Preventive and sanitary measures have also been implemented in all of its operations to reduce any health risks caused by the spread of this virus,” it added. ― Bernama