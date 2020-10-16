Ismail Sabri: Maximum of 50 congregants allowed for Friday prayers in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya, and Labuan

A police officer stands guard outside the National Mosque amid the conditional movement control order in Kuala Lumpur October 16, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The National Security Council has laid down the standard operating procedures (SOP) for mosques and suraus to conduct congregational and Friday prayers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, and Selangor, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“For Friday prayers in KL, Putrajaya and Labuan, no more than 50 congregants will be permitted to attend, depending on the size and space of the mosque or surau’s prayer hall, with a distance of one metre between each congregant,” he said during his press conference today.

Ismail said the decision was made following information and input from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais).

Ismail said a maximum of 20 people are permitted to attend the daily prayers in mosques and surau, depending on the size of the hall. He said each Muslim should keep a minimum of one metre from the other.

The SOP for KL and Putrajaya is with immediate effect until the end of the CMCO while it will be enforced from tomorrow for Labuan.

Ismail said the new regulations affect a total of 782 places of worship in the three federal territories.

The minister said that the new regulation for Selangor affects 2,450 mosques and surau.