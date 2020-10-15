CMCO: Travel permit applications can now be downloaded from police’s Facebook page

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob added that once the forms are filled in, one only needs to head to the nearest police station to get the signature of the station chief. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 ― Travel permits for those wishing to travel in, out or through designated conditional control movement order (CMCO) areas can now be obtained either at police stations or downloaded from the police’s official Facebook page.

In a press conference today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob added that once the forms are filled in, one only needs to head to the nearest police station to get the signature of the station chief.

“Forms that have been approved, signed and stamped will allow one to pass through roadblocks that have been set up,” he said.

