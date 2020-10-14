Penang Budget 2021 failed to address bread-and-butter issues, says opposition assemblyman

Dr Afif Bahardin expressed his disappointment in the state’s proposed Budget 2021 at the legislative assembly for not including programmes to assist those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic particularly the vulnerable groups. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 14 — An opposition assemblyman, Dr Afif Bahardin (Bersatu — Seberang Jaya), expressed his disappointment in the state’s proposed Budget 2021 at the legislative assembly for not including programmes to assist those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic particularly the vulnerable groups.

The former state exco said he was surprised that the state budget did not reflect any effort by the state government to help the vulnerable groups and those who have lost their livelihood.

“If compared to the previous budget which had an agenda of shared prosperity, this budget does not have anything for the vulnerable groups in terms of jobs or income,” he said when debating the Supply bill today.

He said there were no new initiatives for the agriculture sector, health programmes for B40 families or programmes such as re-skilling and re-employment schemes for those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Dr Afif said the pandemic and the movement control order (MCO) had left a negative impact on people who had their businesses and income affected.

“We can see the unemployment rates had increased from 2.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 to 4.4 per cent in the second quarter of this year,” he said.

He then defended the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government in reply to a few accusations made against the ruling coalition by several backbenchers.

“As a PN representative in this August House, I wish to put it on record that the PN government is a caring government and that under its Prihatin and Penjana schemes, a total RM2.95 billion were distributed to over 600,000 Penangites,” he said.

He said the schemes are proof that the PN government is committed to continue with the shared prosperity vision especially in helping the people facing difficulties due to Covid-19.

“So, fellow assemblymen here, you should have an open mind, don’t be angry just because the cable car project was postponed, we don’t need the cable car now, people are more worried about their livelihood, they are worried about how to feed their family, we must look at these needs now,” he said.

Then backbencher Lee Chun Kit (DAP — Pulau Tikus) asked him to explain why the federal government had failed to involve Penang in several important Covid-19 meetings.

“What’s important now is to communicate better. I agree that the Penang chief minister should be involved in all important meetings, not only for Covid-19, but also for finance and development, we need to work better with the federal government,” he said.

Dr Afif also suggested that the state look at different ways to fund its deficit budget instead of using its consolidated funds.

“The state can consider taking a loan from financial institutions with the federal government and agencies to ensure the state’s finances remain stable to face the economic challenges ahead,” he said.

He also proposed that the state consider offering packages to government-linked corporations (GLC) such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Permodalan Nasional Berhad and Pelaburan Hartanah Berhad to get them involved in the state’s mega projects like Penang South Reclamation and Penang Transport Master Plan while boosting domestic investments.

He said the state can also look into other cost-saving ways such as cutting the salaries and allowances of the state government’s executives starting from the chief minister and state exco.

He then touched on the state’s anti-hopping law and the withdrawn motion to have four PN assemblymen vacate their seats.

“It is wrong to say that I hopped party,” he insisted while explaining that he was fired from his party and later removed from the Penang Pakatan Harapan state administration.

“It is not right to say I hop party, we were forced to do this, I was informed that my former party asked for me to be fired, my allocation was withdrawn and my officers were given one month notice,” he said.

He claimed he was invited to meet with the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and he had told the latter about his dismissal and his lack of allocation to help his constituents.

“The prime minister said he will help us to resolve issues with the constituency,” he said.

A few backbenchers then stood up accusing him of being a traitor and he responded to state that he had never seen his former position as a state exco as his right.

He then asked that everyone put aside their differences and work together at state and federal levels to serve the people and fight for the people’s right.