CMCO: Morning markets in Selangor allowed to operate, says MB

SHAH ALAM, Oct 14 — All morning markets in Selangor are allowed to operate throughout the 14-day conditional movement control order (CMCO) period effective today, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the morning markets, however, were subject to complying with the same standard operating procedure (SOP) observed by night markets.

He also said that non-Muslim marriage registrations would be allowed throughout the CMCO, but limited to just six people at any one time.

“The use of playgrounds and exercise equipment in public parks is not allowed,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin also said the previous SOP specifically for the mukim (sub-district) of Klang had been cancelled after the state government decided to adopt the SOP outlined by the National Security Council (MKN) for the whole of Selangor.

The decision was made after studying the views of all parties at the state CMCO implementation coordination meeting today, which was also attended by Selangor State Health Department and Selangor MKN.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya effective from today to October 27, following a spike in Covid-19 cases. Sabah was also placed under CMCO but effective a day earlier (October 13).

According to the SOP issued by MKN, others allowed to operate are daily markets, wholesale markets, farmers’ markets, agricultural markets and night markets, but with strict compliance of the permitted operating hours. — Bernama