Umno president Zahid says unaware party’s Ku Li met Agong, or why

Met at the Kuala Lumpur court complex after his ongoing corruption trial, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claimed to have no knowledge of such a meeting this afternoon involving Tengku Razaleigh, apart from news reports. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said today that he was not aware that his own party’s MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

Met at the Kuala Lumpur court complex after his ongoing corruption trial, Zahid claimed to have no knowledge of such a meeting this afternoon involving Tengku Razaleigh, apart from news reports.

“I don’t know, I received news from the media,” he said briefly.

When asked if Tengku Razaleigh had informed him that he would be meeting with the Agong, Zahid replied: “Don’t have, I got to know about it from the media.”

Pressed on whether Tengku Razaleigh was representing Umno or meeting the Agong in his individual capacity, Zahid appeared to sidestep the question by saying: “He did not inform me, how do I know, I only knew it from the media.”

Zahid also did not commit when asked if his recent statement — on Umno MPs being free to act on their own capacity to support PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government — still stands.

MORE TO COME