Shafie not infected by Covid-19, says Warisan rep

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal campaigning in Tempasuk, Kota Belud, Sabah, September 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 12 — Former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has not been infected by the Covid-19 virus, said a Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) representative.

He told The Borneo Post this in response to a WhatsApp message circulating online here yesterday.

In the message, two individuals discussed the rumour that a ‘Dr’ had confirmed Warisan president Shafie and vice-president Datuk Jaujan Sambakong as Covid-19 positive.

The two persons also talked about the Head of State’s Covid-19 negative status, an alleged Dr Omar from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and 47 VIP families confirmed as Covid-19 positive cases.

When contacted by The Borneo Post on the same day, DAP Sabah secretary Chan Foon Hin said the party’s state legislative assembly members (ADUNs) are cleared of Covid-19.

“All ADUNs have been tested and are safe,” he said, adding the DAP Sabah people’s representatives had taken the Covid-19 test before the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

“MPs (Member of Parliaments), we would know our status when reaching Kuala Lumpur next week. We will also undergo 14-day quarantine before the Parliament session starts on November 2,” he revealed.

Chan, also Kota Kinabalu MP, is one of the three DAP Sabah MPs. The others are Tenom MP Noorita Sual and Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee.

“MPs all obey CMCO rules and stay at home most of the time,” he said, adding that he and Wong are adhering to the conditional movement control order whilst Noorita is at her house in Keningau and showing no Covid-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, an Upko representative said that all 12 Upko candidates for the recently concluded 16th state election are Covid-19 free.

A reliable aide had also revealed that PKR Sabah chief Datuk Christina Liew, who had been in contact with Kota Damansara assemblyman Shatiri Mansor, had undergone the Covid-19 test twice and her results have shown negative.

Shatiri, who came to Sabah to campaign for PKR during the 16th state election, revealed on Facebook that he, his wife and two children had been tested Covid-19 positive on Oct 5.

In a three-minute video, Shatiri said he and seven other people from the Kota Damansara service centre had returned from Sabah on Sept 27, and had undergone Covid-19 screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. — Borneo Post