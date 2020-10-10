Sarawak CM approves RM3.9m to build new dyslexia centre in Kuching

Fatimah (second left), together with Azerina (centre) and Dr Ong (second right) show the proposed depiction of the new building. — Photo by DASwk via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, Oct 10 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has approved RM3,954,500 for the construction of a new dyslexia centre here.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said Abang Johari had in principle approved the amount when she, representing Dyslexia Association of Sarawak (DASwk), called on him at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday.

“The chief minister has agreed to an application of RM3, 954, 500 for the construction of a dyslexia centre on a piece of 1.5-acre land in Desa Wira, given by the state government,” said Fatimah in a press statement.

Fatimah, who is also DASwk advisor, said the 1.5-acre land in Desa Wira was given by the state government on Dec 24, 2014.

The building, a teaching and learning centre, will have 10 classrooms, assessment rooms, office, staff room, multi-purpose hall and a hostel to cater to dyslexic children and their family members from outside Kuching, she added.

“DASwk has worked earnestly to raise funds for the building construction since 2014 through various activities like charity runs,” said Fatimah.

DASwk patron Datin Azerina Mohd Arip and its president Dr Ong Puay Hoon were also present during the visit.

According to a statement, DASwk’s mission is to advocate for the leaning and social-emotional needs of the children and young adults with dyslexia and other learning disabilities. Its vision is for every child to be able to read and write at their age-appropriate level.

“Dyslexia is not a disease but is a learning difference due to the variation in the structure and function of the brain. It is a specific learning difficulty affecting a person’s ability to deal with text and numbers.

“It is characterised by an inability to recognise letters and combination of them, problems in reading, writing, speaking and listening, despite adequate teaching, home environment, motivation, intelligence and senses (vision, hearing and touch).”

Hence, the main aims and objectives are to advance the education and general welfare of children and others who are affected by dyslexia and other specific learning disabilities and to promote a general awareness and an understanding of the problems that include the needs of children and others with specific learning disabilities among parents, teachers and the general public. — Borneo Post Online