MCMC warns against spreading false claims that ministers have Covid-19

The MCMC warned the public not to share fake news and to be vigilant against the dissemination of suspicious information or news items. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said it and other enforcement agencies will pursue those who persist in sharing debunked claims that more ministers have contracted Covid-19.

Commenting on claims circulating online that as many as 13 ministers have tested positive for Covid-19, the MCMC said these have already been disproved.

“The MCMC is warning the public not to share fake news and to be vigilant against the dissemination of suspicious information or news items.

“Stern action will be taken by the relevant authorities, which are the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC, if there is any commission of crime under any legal provisions of the MCMC Act,” the commission said.

On Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri confirmed he was positive for Covid-19.

Zulkifli had been in a senior Cabinet meeting on Covid-19 last weekend, forcing other attendees including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin into quarantine.

His presence at the high-level meeting triggered a slew of rumours that other ministers including Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob were infected.

Ismail Sabri has since denied this and disclosed that he has tested negative twice since the meeting.

Aside from Zulkifli, deputy environment and water minister Ahmad Masrizal Mohamad has also tested positive for Covid-19.