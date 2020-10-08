Passengers who boarded KLIA2-Nilai Sentral myBas on Sept 30 told to contact Seremban district health office

A woman uses her Touch ‘n Go card to pay for her myBas Ipoh ride at Terminal Meru Raya Ipoh January 16, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SEREMBAN, Oct 8 — The Negri Sembilan Health Department has urged myBas passengers from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) to Nilai Sentral on Sept 30 to contact the Seremban District Health Office (PKD).

In a Facebook posting today, the department said the bus with the registration number of NDH 2259 departed from platform B10, KLIA2 at 9pm and arrived at Nilai Sentral an hour later.

The passengers are advised to contact the Seremban PKD Covid-19 Operations Room at 06-7634809, which operates from 8am to 4.30pm every Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on weekends. — Bernama