CMCO: Transport Ministry says commercial vehicles transporting goods allowed to operate in Klang, Sabah’s districts

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 8 — All commercial vehicles that transport goods and related to businesses such as buses for workers are allowed to operate and travel as normal during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period in Klang, Selangor as well as Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran districts in Sabah.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the government would ensure that the economic activities were not unduly restricted in order to safeguard livelihoods and employment during these trying times following implementation of the 14-day CMCO in these areas starting tomorrow to contain the outbreaks of Covid-19.

In a statement today, Wee said this was in line with the National Security Council’s (MKN) decision to allow all economic activities in Klang to go on normally, provided that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry and MKN were strictly adhered to.

“It is not in the nation’s interest for the economy to be stricken further as we struggle for economic revival. Klang itself has a large industrial base and is home to Malaysia’s largest container port,” he said, adding that Port Klang’s total trade activities in 2019 were worth over RM400 billion, accounting for 22 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade activities.

Wee said the decision took into account the feedback gathered in an online meeting between the Selangor state government, its related agencies and MKN today chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“While the government is supportive of the business and commercial sectors’ ability to do business, it will not tolerate non-compliance with the existing SOPs to combat the pandemic.

“Companies also must actively ensure that their environments and employees are safe from exposure to Covid-19 at all times, including investing in various health screening apparatus such as body temperature scanners, sanitisers and personal protective equipment (PPE), among others,” he added.

Wee said the government would continue to allow businesses to operate responsibly, in line with the established SOPs while the enforcement teams on the ground would monitor and conduct checks and visits. — Bernama