British High Comm invites Malaysia to bid for £2.5m UK PACT climate change grant

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — The British High Commission in Malaysia has announced a £2.5 million (approximately RM13 million) grant under the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) Programme and launched a Call for Proposals for projects in Malaysia.

The High Commission, in a statement, said this is part of the UK Government’s International Climate Finance commitments to support partner countries in mitigating climate change.

“Following a series of engagement with beneficiaries, experts and stakeholders in Malaysia to identify priority sectors, the High Commission welcomes proposals for projects in three areas of focus: Green Finance, Energy, and Climate Action Enabling Environment (CAEE).

“In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact in Malaysia, we also welcome innovative projects that respond to this situation across the above themes and with respect to green recovery,” said the statement, made available to Bernama.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay in the statement said as host of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow next year, “we want to strengthen our collaboration with Malaysia on climate action.

“This is part of the UK’s broader ambition to build momentum across the world to tackle the global challenges posed by climate change,” he said.

Through the UK PACT programme, the UK aims to support countries like Malaysia to achieve their ambition for green, clean and resilient growth by responding directly to demand identified by partner governments by providing grants for projects with high transformational potential.

Malaysia will stand to benefit from the UK’s decarbonisation experience and technical expertise in the climate change sector while building a more sustainable economy through the creation of green jobs.

The deadline for submission of proposals is on Nov 9. Information is available on https://www.ukpact.co.uk/country-programme/malaysia. — Bernama