After PAS gets a Sabah rep, PBS says will keep an eye on the Islamist party

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), one of the parties within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance who had objected to the inclusion of PAS in the state assembly, said it would now provide check and balance against the Islamist party.

Its president Datuk Maximus Ongkili said the party shares the same misgivings and concerns with Sabahan voters over PAS’ inclusion as an appointed state assemblyman despite the party not even contesting in the recent state election.

“We hear loud and clear the unhappiness of the Sabah public, politicians and general public. We share their misgivings and concerns over the setting of a precedent whereby a member of a Malaya-based religious party is appointed to be a member of the state assembly without even having participated in the election.

“As I have informed the public in my statement earlier, we have raised this matter with the top leaders of Perikatan Nasional. They have given their explanation,” said Ongkili.

The Kota Marudu MP said that the party maintain their position that there is no need to set a precedent for the appointment given the concerns on religious grounds.

“Given that the appointment has since been made, we will assume our role as a monitor and provide a check and balance to ensure that the concerns of the Sabah public are addressed,” he said.

He added that they were ready to work with the PAS representative and hoped that he would be able to “disprove the wrong things and perceptions of the public”.

“Our desire is nothing less than to see Sabah develop more, prosper exceedingly and strengthen, fully united under the new government of GRS,” he said.

Earlier today, the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin swore in a new assembly speaker, five new state ministers, 18 assistant ministers and gave four nominated assemblymen, including PAS secretary Aliakbar Gulasan their letter of appointment.

Aliakbar’s appointment is controversial because of PAS’ brand of conservative religious politics is seen as not compatible with the multicultural and religiously tolerant Sabah.

Both PBS and STAR who are parties under the current government, have voiced their objection to the inclusion of PAS into the state assembly.

PAS also did not contest in the recent state elections, instead opting to support its Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional allies.

Meanwhile, Ongkili thanked Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor for giving PBS two Cabinet Ministers positions and three Assistant Ministers in the new government.

“Our team, led by Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, are all set to play their role in their respective appointments,” he said.