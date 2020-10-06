No point blaming politicians for Covid-19 spike, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu urged the public not to panic with the reports on the high number of new Covid-19 cases. —Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 6 — No point in pointing fingers at politicians for the sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases as the virus can be contracted by anyone, said Perak Mentri Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today.

“Some are angry with the politicians, but the virus does not care whether the person is an American president or a normal person or a particular group of individuals, (anybody can get infected),” he told reporters after attending the State Level Integrity Seminar at Hotel Casuarina Meru here.

Yesterday, police said that they have opened investigation papers on two banners, blaming ministers and politicians for the sudden spike in Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases, which were hung at the Ipoh Stadium Food Court and a pedestrian bridge in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here.

The banner at the stadium read: “Rakyat jaga rakyat, menteri jaga poket (the people care for the people, ministers care for their pockets)” while the banner at the bridge stated: “f**k politik 317 kes (f**k politicians 317 cases)”.

Ahmad Faizal urged the public not to panic with the reports on the increase of Covid-19 cases lately, as he said that the virus only spreads in enclosed areas.

“When the cases increase, I expect the National Security Council (NSC) to implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“However, the agencies involved share the view that the cases are only increasing in certain areas and was not transmitted via official events or programmes.

“Therefore, if the people adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) by maintaining physical distancing and practising good hygiene, we can control the spread of the disease,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said the Perak government will maintain all the SOPs under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) for now.

“We will constantly monitor the situation and see whether it is necessary to restrict business and social activities in the state. But for now SOPs under RMCO remain,” he added.

New Covid-19 cases rose rapidly after the Sabah state election, affecting several states in the peninsula.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 432 Covid-19 cases, a new record daily high for the country.

With this Malaysia recorded a total cumulative of 12,813 Covid-19 cases with 137 deaths so far.