State govt issues advisory for Pahang-born students affected by university registration postponement

Pahang-born students who are affected by the postponement of physical registration at public institutions of higher learning have been asked to contact Mampan for assistance.. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUANTAN, Oct 4 — Pahang-born students who are affected by the postponement of physical registration at public institutions of higher learning (IPTAs) have been asked to contact Majlis Mahasiswa Anak Pahang (Mampan) for the appropriate assistance.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government needs information of the affected students to channel the necessary aid to them.

“I am calling on Pahang-born students who are living in rented accommodations off-campus to inform Mampan, Umno Youth Leadership and Puteri Umno Pahang or the Student Affairs Division (HEP) at their respective varsities of their predicament.

“The state government is concerned about the welfare of Pahang-born students, who have registered at public universities and students who came earlier to their rented houses,” he said in a statement here today.

Last Friday, following concerns over increasing Covid-19 cases, the Higher Education Ministry ordered institutions of higher learning (IPTs) to postpone physical registration of new and existing students on campus, which was scheduled to begin this month.

The ministry said the registration of the students, as well as the teaching and learning process, will be carried out online until further notice. — Bernama