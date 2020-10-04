Ismail Sabri: 433 arrested for breaking RMCO SOPs

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the police-led compliance task force arrested 433 individuals yesterday for violating the SOPs of the RMCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The police-led compliance task force arrested 433 individuals yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of this number, 345 were compounded, 60 remanded, and 28 granted bail. Their offences included not wearing face masks and night club/pub activities.

“Other activities included failing to prepare equipment to record entry and exit, failing to physically distance, gambling and hiring foreigners without a legal permit. An undocumented migrant was also arrested,” he said in a statement.

The task force conducted 39,362 inspections in the course of their duties, involving approximately 2,175 teams and 9,980 personnel.

Places inspected included 2,779 supermarkets, 3,499 restaurants, 1,191 hawkers, 976 factories, 2,653 banks, and 437 government offices. Also inspected were 717 land transportation terminals, 165 water transportation terminals, and 155 air transportation terminals.

Similarly, Ops Benteng under the auspices of the Armed Forces, police, Maritime Enforcement Agency, Immigration Department and Border Control Agency, among others, arrested 76 undocumented migrants and one smuggler yesterday.

“Of the undocumented migrants, 27 were found to not possess valid identification documents and for attempting to leave Malaysia through unauthorised routes around Desaru in Bandar Penawar, Johor. The authorities also conducted 101 roadblocks yesterday as part of Ops Benteng,” Ismail Sabri said.

From July 24 until yesterday, approximately 40,607 people have returned to Malaysia via international entry points and have been placed in 67 hotels and 12 other premises including private training institutes located in KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan.

“Of this number, 9,138 are undergoing mandatory quarantine while 106 have been sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 31,363 have since been discharged and allowed to return home.

“The returnees arrived from 34 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Laos, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Ethiopia,” he said.