Minister: Communications Ministry to provide necessary assistance to singer M. Daud Kilau

BAGAN DATUK, Oct 2 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) through the National Film Development Corporation (Finas) will render necessary assistance to veteran singer Datuk M. Daud Kilau who is suffering from various ailments.

Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry which always cared for the artiste’s well-being would try to fulfill the singer’s request to ease his burden.

“If there is anything, just talk to Zakaria (Finas chairman Zakaria Abdul Hamid) and InsyaAllah if given the opportunity we will meet,” Saifuddin told M. Daud Kilau via a video call for about five minutes here today.

The video call was made by Zakaria when he visited the Sirih Pinang and Cek Mek Molek singer at his home in Kampung Sungai Balai Baroh here and handed over RM1,000 cash assistance.

M. Daud Kilau, whose real name is Muhammad Daud Kilau, 82, said his health has been deteriorating since 2016 and that he has diabetes, back pain and a heart condition, and is reliant on medication for day-to-day life.

“I’m not looking for sympathy but if there are parties who are willing to lend a helping hand, I will accept,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said M. Daud Kilau is the 51st artiste to receive assistance such as cash, wheelchairs and home repairs under the Finas Prihatin programme over the past three months.

“A total of RM250,000 has been allocated for the first phase of this programme. We have also helped 25 artistes to get low cost houses priced at around RM60,000 with the help of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and are looking for 30 more eligible recipients,” he said.

According to Zakaria, the effort was inspired by Saifuddin to appreciate the services and sacrifices of the local artistes. — Bernama