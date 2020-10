Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysia recorded another surge in new Covid-19 infections for the second day straight with 287 cases today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that all the cases are local transmissions, including 20 who returned from Sabah recently.

MORE TO COME