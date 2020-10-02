Did Sabah teacher die of Covid-19? Wait for lab confirmation, says Health D-G

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — The Health Ministry is still awaiting the laboratory results for confirmation that a teacher in Sabah had died of Covid-19, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said the real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) test result is still pending.

“We are not able to confirm that the deceased teacher is positive of Covid-19 as we have not received results from the rRT-PCR test.

“We have only conducted the RTK but that is only about 85 per cent accurate,” he told a news conference here, using the abbreviation for the Rapid Test Kit antigen.

Rumours of the teacher’s death from the highly infectious virus triggered rumours of a statewide closure of schools there earlier today.

