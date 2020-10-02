Covid-19: CM urges Sabahans to comply with inter-district controls

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks to reporters after an audience with the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TUARAN, Oct 2 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor has urged the people to comply with the inter-district controls imposed in the state from tomorrow until October 16, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the people’s cooperation is crucial to break the chain of transmission.

“I hope Sabahans will cooperate for their own good. Practise the standard operating procedure (SOP) that has been set. We need to be vigilant and careful as Covid-19 is still among us.

“Efforts to eradicate the pandemic are not easy, but what is important for us in Sabah is to limit movements. Stay home unless there is an important matter (outside). Do not hang out or go to places where you can get infected,” he said after performing Friday prayers at the Haji Noor Mosque, Kampung Serusup here today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will implement inter-district controls throughout Sabah.

However, essential services such as the supply of food and medicine, security and others will still be allowed, he said.

During this period, those who have ended their quarantine are allowed to return to their respective districts or return to the peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan.

The Targeted enhanced movement control order in four Sabah districts, namely Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kunak and Semporna, remains enforced. — Bernama