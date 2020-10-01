Kedah exco member positive for Covid-19, says state health director

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Oct 1 — The Kedah Health Department has confirmed that a state executive councillor who was in Sabah recently for the state election, was found positive for Covid-19.

Its director, Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said the state exco member was admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for treatment yesterday.

“The Health Department is currently tracing and screening the close contacts of the councillor including his family members in the last 14 days.

“So far, only this councillor has been confirmed positive for the virus while no other state exco member has been infected,” he said when contacted here today.

The infected state exco member is said to be a close contact of his assistant who was confirmed two days ago, to have contracted Covid-19.

Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was reported saying that three state exco members were absent from the exco meeting yesterday as they were undergoing home quarantine. — Bernama