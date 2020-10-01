Ismail Sabri: Cops nab 98 including for not paying quarantine fee; 59 illegal immigrants caught

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The police yesterday arrested 98 individuals for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO) including for night club activities and for failure to pay the costs for their quarantine for Covid-19, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said that 95 of these were issued compounds while three were remanded.

“Among the offences include activities in pubs/night clubs (34), physical distancing (24), not wearing face masks (22), failure to pay off quarantine charges (10) and failure to provide equipment/record personal details (8),” he said in a statement today.

The police-led task force to ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in line with RMCO had yesterday carried out 54,764 inspections with 3,048 teams involving 13,132 personnel, he said.

Ismail said the inspections carried out included 155 air transport terminals, 207 water transport terminals, 744 government offices, 1,047 land transport terminals, 1,136 factories, 1,466 hawkers, 3,511 banks, 3,521 supermarkets, and 4,401 restaurants.

He said the government’s ongoing border controls operations Ops Benteng to curb cross-border crime and the spread of Covid-19 infections had yesterday resulted in 59 undocumented migrants being nabbed, as well as the seizure of one boat and three land vehicles.

He said 84 roadblocks were also carried out nationwide yesterday as part of Ops Benteng, with the police manning 73 of these roadblocks, while 10 were manned by the Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) and one by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

As for the mandatory quarantine on overseas returnees while pending results on Covid-19 tests, Ismail Sabri said 38,321 individuals who returned from 33 countries have been placed in 66 hotels and 11 other premises from July 24 until September 30 throughout the country.

Out of the 38,321 individuals up to September 30, the vast majority or 29,517 were discharged and allowed to return home, while 8,698 are still undergoing the mandatory quarantine, and 106 were sent to hospital for treatment.