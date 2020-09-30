Tawau IRB branch closed for 14 days from today for sanitisation

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, Sept 30 — The Tawau branch of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM) will be closed for 14 days from today for sanitisation process.

The IRB Communications Division said in a statement that the branch would be closed until October 13 and advised taxpayers to conduct tax matters online.

Enquiries and feedback on taxation issues and related matters can be channelled to the IRB through the Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas).

Enquiries can also be directed to the board via HASiL Live Chat or by filling up the feedback form available at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama