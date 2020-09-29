Bung: Containing Covid-19 is main focus of new Sabah government

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said there was a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and that additional targeted enforced movement control orders (TEMCO) could be implemented in more parts of Sabah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — The new Sabah government’s immediate priority is to get the state’s Covid-19 situation under control, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Speaking at his official residence here in Luyang, Bung said there was a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases in the state and that additional targeted enforced movement control order (TEMCO) could be implemented in more parts of Sabah.

Yesterday, the federal government placed a TEMCO on Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna.

“Our main objective is to handle the issue of Covid-19 and I am confident with the position we are in now. I managed to ask the State Secretary, who told me Sabah is still capable of handling the outbreak.

“But if we are forced to, we will look to impose these lockdowns in a few places to protect the people; not the whole of Sabah, but according to areas which have been named as red zones,” he said.

