Selangor cops solve 69 travel package scams involving losses over RMF500,000

Selangor Commercial CID chief ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said investigation into the two suspects was carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which provides a jail term of between one and 10 years with whipping and fines, if convicted. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Sept 28 — Police have solved 69 cases of travel package scams involving losses of more than half a million ringgit with the arrest of two directors of a company called “I&I Paradise Venture” last Friday.

Selangor Commercial CID chief, ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said the arrest of the suspects, a married couple aged 27 and 26, was made following several reports lodged on their activities, received since September 13.

“A check found that both suspects do not have previous criminal records. As of last Friday, a total of 69 police reports had been received in connection with tourism package scam in which 519 individuals became victims involving losses amounting to RM610,993.

Of the total police reports, 30 were made in Sungai Buloh with seven each in Gombak and Ampang Jaya districts and the other areas included Petaling Jaya (10), Subang Jaya (three), Shah Alam (six), Sepang, (two) and Kajang (four),” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Yazid said investigation into the two suspects was carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating which provides a jail term of between one and 10 years with whipping and fines, if convicted.

Therefore, he said, the public is advised to be more careful about any cheap travel package offers and always check with the hotel management and the authorities to confirm the status of the company or agent involved.

Earlier, a team from the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters reportedly arrested the two suspects in a raid on a homestay in Ampang on Friday. — Bernama