PBS’ winning candidates contribute to GRS victory, says Ongkili

Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, Parti Bersatu Sabah’s candidate for Kiulu, speaks while campaigning in Kiulu September 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 27 — Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) seven winning candidates had contributed to the success of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in taking over the state government, said PBS president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili.

“PBS is greatly thankful for the people’s votes given to our seven candidates who won their respective seats — N5 Matunggong, N7 Tandek, N14 Tamparuli, N15 Kiulu, N34 Lumadan, N36 Kundasang and N47 Telupid.

“We will do our best to ensure our elected representatives are faithful and true to their promise to work hard and fulfil their pledges and commitment to serve the rakyat and voters to the best of their ability,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

GRS, which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS, won 38 of the 73 seats contested in the 16th state election yesterday.

He invited the people to work together with the newly-elected government and help correct any shortcomings as it serves the rakyat to the best of its ability.

“To all Parti Bersatu Sabah members, supporters, family and friends, on behalf of PBS, I take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and supported us during the 16th state election.

“We greatly valued your support and votes to each of our 20 candidates who stood in the election throughout the state,” he said. — Bernama