HR minister: Discussions on hiring Malaysian Armed Forces veterans as security guards ongoing

SUNGAI SIPUT, Sept 26 — The Human Resources Ministry is in discussion with the Defence Ministry on plans to recruit Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans as security guards in the country.

Its Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that the security services should be rebranded by taking into account the level of fitness and age of an employee who is in charge of the security aspects of the majority of banking and business premises.

Citing an example of security personnel in foreign countries, Saravanan said the job was highly regarded compared with those here whereby most security guards are elderly people.

“We must have a new image with increased income and various incentives to be offered to the security guards.

“The recruitment of military veterans as security guards can reduce dependence on foreign workers especially in the face of Covid-19,” he told reporters after launching the 2020 Sungai Siput Carnival here today.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said a total of 41,696 job seekers nationwide have obtained employment through the Hiring Incentive (PenjanaKerjaya) programme from June 15 until Sept 23.

Of the total, he said that 3,532 workers underwent skills training and upgrading.

On the one-day career carnival, he said that more than 10,000 job opportunities are being offered by 20 employers. — Bernama