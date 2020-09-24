Muhyiddin: Govt finding ways to reduce price of goods in Sabah, Sarawak

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with component party leaders at a campaign rally in Putatan Sabah September 24, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says the government is currently conducting a detailed study in finding ways to reduce the cost of living in Sabah and Sarawak where the prices of most goods, especially food, were sold at higher prices than in the peninsula.

The Prime Minister said the matter had been raised at a recent Cabinet meeting and he had instructed Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi to prepare a report.

“I said, Alex, you better study why the cost of living in Sabah and Sarawak is always higher than in the peninsula.

“We have assistance schemes, subsidies for transportation that are still running so that we can reduce prices, but we are still receiving complaints, because I put my ears on the ground, I know how the Sabahans feel.”

He said this at the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Ceramah Perdana programme in Petagas here tonight, ahead of the state polls this Saturday. ― Bernama