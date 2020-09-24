Cops nab two 13-year-old students in Sg Petani drug raid

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzly Abu Shah says a boy and a girl, both aged 13, were among 11 individuals detained in a raid. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 24 ― Two school students, a boy and a girl, both aged 13, were among 11 individuals detained in a raid, suspected to be involved in drug trafficking, at Sungai Lalang here, Tuesday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzly Abu Shah said among them was a 38-year-old man believed to be the syndicate leader, who is also a member of the secret society called “Geng 35”.

He said in the 8.45pm raid at a warehouse, police found 2.7 kilogrammes of heroin, worth RM136,000 inside a car.

Two gold rings, a necklace, a car and cash worth RM2,100 were also seized.

“We believe the drugs will be distributed around Sungai Lalang and Gurun and they have turned the warehouse into an operation centre to avoid police detection,” he said in press conference here, today.

All suspects, aged 13 to 57, were remanded for seven days beginning yesterday, under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In the same event, Adzly said police also crippled a motorcycle theft group, active in Tikam Batu, after detaining four men aged 22 to 39 on September 12.

“With the arrest, we also recovered four motorcycle frames, thrown into Sungai Muda since 2018,” he said, adding that their modus operandi was to use a 'master key' to steal the motorbike and removed valuable components before discarding the frame into the river.

“They were also tested positive for methamphetamine and are being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. ― Bernama