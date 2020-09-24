After Umno supreme council member tests positive for Covid-19, Annuar Musa says ordered to undergo self-quarantine

Tan Sri Annuar Musa says he been quarantined at a residence in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for an unspecified period of time. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced today he has been ordered to undergo self-quarantine by the Kota Kinabalu Health Department, following Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii’s Covid-19 positive test result.

Annuar, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, said he was a close contact of Mohd Razlan and he has thus been quarantined at a residence in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah for an unspecified period of time.

“For everyone’s information, I took a RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test at Kuala Lumpur Hospital two days ago and was confirmed negative.

“Today, I underwent another test by the Kota Kinabalu Health Department and the result is expected to be obtained in a day or two,” he said in a statement here.

He added that he has cancelled all of his planned schedule including a ceramah with Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin slated earlier tonight and two walkabouts in Pitas and Kota Belud tomorrow.

“God willing, I will continue to work from home and communicate with all levels of the machinery as usual.

“I apologise for any inconvenience caused. I also urge all BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) machineries to give their best in the last 48 hours to implore Sabahans to return their vote to us and reject Warisan so Sabah and its people are safeguarded entirely,” he said.