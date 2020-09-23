Report: Police probing Sabah MP Mohamaddin Ketapi for incitement over viral speech on Lahad Datu incursion

Mohamaddin purportedly likened the bloody battle between Malaysian armed forces fighting off Sulu terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Sabah as a war with 'chickens' and 'dogs'. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bukit Aman is expected to call Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi for questioning after a video of the former tourism, arts and culture minister claiming that the Lahad Datu invasion by Sulu terrorists was a farce went viral.

Deputy Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, deputy director of investigation and legal affairs in the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, said 46 police reports against the politician had been received as of yesterday, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“The investigation is made in accordance with Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” the senior policeman was quoted saying.

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code criminalises any act conducing to public mischief, punishable with a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act concerns improper use of network facilities to post comments regarded as “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive”, punishable with jail up to a year, a fine of RM50,000, or both. Those convicted can also be fined an additional RM1,000 for every day the offence continues after conviction.

Mohamaddin, a Warisan supreme council member, is running for the Segama state seat in the Sabah election.

He drew backlash after he purportedly likened the bloody battle between Malaysian armed forces fighting off Sulu terrorists in Kampung Tanduo, Sabah as a war with “chickens” and “dogs”. A 2.30-minute video of his speech was widely shared on social media.

Mohamaddin has since apologised but claimed the videoed part of his speech did not provide the context. He claimed he was explaining the previous Barisan Nasional government’s failure in tackling the undocumented migrant issue.